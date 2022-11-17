City official ahead of the holidays: Don’t put the wrong items down the drain

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s something we probably don’t think about once we turn off the sink or flush the toilet: What happens to our waste?

The approaching holidays have city leaders on the offensive, warning residents the sewer system can fail, sometimes ending in waste entering their home. And, the city shelled out more than $40,000 at its last council meeting alone because of sewer failures.

Officials say Sioux City has 400 miles of sewer lines alone, and they’re worried they might clog up over the holidays if residents put improper items down the drain.

Now officials say one of the biggest problem areas is in the kitchen. You shouldn’t put much down the drain besides your soap and water, but you especially should not put any grease down the drain.

“When it gets out into the main, when it’s no longer a line that is serving that particular property, then it becomes the city’s responsibility. The city’s maintenance at that point,” said Ron Engle, the city’s risk manager.

The city paid two different settlements at its meeting Monday for failures that occurred in its line. But it’s important to note: If a sewer failure occurs on private property, that’s the homeowner’s responsibility to fix it.

“And so yes, there are times where there are problems when you have that much infrastructure, but it is a very low percentage of the time,” said Engle.

Officials say most failures aren’t the pipes themselves, but residents putting the wrong items down the drain.

Now in the restroom, it’s important to remember the three P’s: That is pee, poop and toilet paper. All of that can go directly into the toilet but things like paper towels and feminine care products those have to go in the trash.

There’s an easy way to remember a few things not to dump. Think of “FOG,” that’s food oil and grease. If you believe you have a sewer backup you can contact the city, and they will conduct a free assessment.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevon Demequros Spratt has been identified as the suspect of the armed robbery in Salix, Iowa,...
Suspect in Salix, IA bank robbery identified; also tied to two other Siouxland robberies
Brad Puetz, Sioux City Utilities Director addresses the warning from the EPA
Water contaminants found in Sioux City
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
South Sioux City Community Schools
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
Jesus Diaz
Man accused of fatally stabbing his brother in Galva, IA

Latest News

Students took part in a taste test after the event.
Students reap their harvest at Leeds Elementary
Sioux City official warns of potential sewer backups with holidays upcoming
Plymouth County to lift burn ban
Gill addresses the soon-to-be vacant Woodbury Co. supervisor seat