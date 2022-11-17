City official ahead of the holidays: Don’t put the wrong items down the drain

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s something we probably don’t think about once we turn off the sink or flush the toilet: What happens to our waste?

The approaching holidays have city leaders on the offensive, warning residents the sewer system can fail, sometimes ending in waste entering their home. And, the city shelled out more than $40,000 at its last council meeting alone because of sewer failures.

Officials say Sioux City has 400 miles of sewer lines alone, and they’re worried they might clog up over the holidays if residents put improper items down the drain.

Now officials say one of the biggest problem areas is in the kitchen. You shouldn’t put much down the drain besides your soap and water, but you especially should not put any grease down the drain.

“When it gets out into the main, when it’s no longer a line that is serving that particular property, then it becomes the city’s responsibility. The city’s maintenance at that point,” said Ron Engle, the city’s risk manager.

The city paid two different settlements at its meeting Monday for failures that occurred in its line. But it’s important to note: If a sewer failure occurs on private property, that’s the homeowner’s responsibility to fix it.

“And so yes, there are times where there are problems when you have that much infrastructure, but it is a very low percentage of the time,” said Engle.

Officials say most failures aren’t the pipes themselves, but residents putting the wrong items down the drain.

Now in the restroom, it’s important to remember the three P’s: That is pee, poop and toilet paper. All of that can go directly into the toilet but things like paper towels and feminine care products those have to go in the trash.

There’s an easy way to remember a few things not to dump. Think of “FOG,” that’s food oil and grease. If you believe you have a sewer backup you can contact the city, and they will conduct a free assessment.

