Cold, windy, and cloudy day ahead with some snow showers possible

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. This morning we are dealing with cloudy skies and snow showers passing through the region. These snow showers are moving out of Siouxland quickly. For the most part these snow showers are only dropping a dusting with maybe half an inch in localized areas. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 20s and low 30s with our wind out of the northwest up to 20 miles per hour.

Today, a cold front will pass through the region that will bring colder air into Siouxland. By the afternoon hours, our temperatures will be in the low 20s upper teens with cloudy skies and the possibility of some flurries throughout the day. Wind will also be gusting up to 40 miles per hour out of the northwest making out feel like temperatures in the afternoon in the teens and single digits.

Tonight, will be cold. Wind will be gusting up to 30 to 35 miles per hour out of the northwest. Wind chills overnight will be below zero with some spots could feel like they are near -10. We will also deal with cloudy skies tonight and maybe some more flurried throughout the night.

Looking towards Friday and the weekend we will be cold for the most part. Friday and Saturday highs will be in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens as the wind will be gusting up to 30 miles per hour out of the northwest. Then Sunday we will have a nice warm up. We are forecasting highs in the low 40s with sunny skies!

A warmup is headed into Thanksgiving week. I’ll have all the details in my full weather coming up on News 4 Today!

