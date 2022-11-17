Cold & windy days ahead, stay bundled up out there!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Thursday everyone! We’re continuing to see that winter-like weather that kicked off at the beginning of the week. We’ve seen some flurries and blustering winds coming in from the northwest at around 20 mph, with gusts reaching 35 mph. Skies have been mostly cloudy with highs peaking in the upper 20s, but with the wind chill it feels much more like the teens and even single digits for many of us.

Thursday night we could see a flurry or 2 early in the evening with mostly cloudy skies across Siouxland. Lows are expected to drop into the lower 10s and single digits, and with the northwesterly wind coming in at 15 mph with 30 mph gusts, it’ll feel like below 0 for many parts of the viewing area.

Friday is expected to be another cold and windy one. It’ll begin cloudy before those skies clear and become mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs are expected to peak in the low 20s, but it’ll feel much colder with a west-northwesterly wind blowing at 10-15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Those feels-like temperatures will likely drop back below 0 on Friday night. We’re expecting partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-teens, and a slight chance of a flurry or 2 passing through the area. The wind will continue to blow strong, coming in from the northwest at around 10-20 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph.

We’ll see one more cold and windy day on Saturday, with the slight chance of a morning flurry. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs peaking in the low 20s and upper teens. We will continue to see that strong northwesterly wind blowing at around 10-15 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph, bringing those feels like temperatures into the single digits for many of us.

The wind will finally die down Saturday night, now coming in from the south at around 5 mph. It’ll be mostly clear with lows in the low 10s and upper single digits.

This will lead into some much more seasonal weather on Sunday and beyond. Sunday is expected to be sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 40s, and those milder temperatures will likely stick around through the next week. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional updates and information!

