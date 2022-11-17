Dordt & Morningside split men’s women’s doubleheader

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The time has come the college basketball season is here, and we have quite the matchup on one hand we have the 12th ranked Morningside Mustangs who have stumbled out of the gate and sit at 1-3, on the other the 13th ranked Dordt Defenders who enter at 5-0.

Morningside would hang around in the game but ultimately the Defenders would pull away and win 88-72.

Meanwhile the men’s game was a back-and-forth affair the whole way through. With the Mustangs clinging to an 85-80 victory to split the doubleheader at Allee Gymnasium.

