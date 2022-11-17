Iowa woman sentenced to 50 years in prison for death of boyfriend

Beth Guzman, 44, of Dow City.(Courtesy: Crawford County Jail)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Crawford County woman has been sentenced for the shooting death of her boyfriend.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Beth Guzman, of Dow City, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Guzman was originally charged with first-degree murder. She has to serve at least 35 years before being eligible for parole.

The charge is linked to a shooting back in February 2021, where authorities found Jeremy Frank unresponsive at the home he and Guzman shared. Frank was taken to a hospital in Denison, where he was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound.

Authorities say Guzman told investigators she and Frank had argued and that she shot him in a bedroom as he tried to leave.

