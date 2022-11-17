Joni Ernst only Siouxland senator to vote for gay marriage protection bill

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A bill that would codify federal protections for same-sex marriage has passed a major hurdle in the senate.

The legislation would repeal the 1996 defense of marriage act, enshrine legal same-sex marriage for the purposes of federal law, and add legal protections for married couples of the same sex.

The senate is expected to pass the bill in this lame duck session, following the midterms, after which it would head on to the house and likely the president’s desk. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst was the only Siouxland senator to vote for the measure.

In a statement, Ernst said, “After hearing directly from Iowans, and closely reviewing the amended language, I believe this bill protects religious freedoms and will simply maintain the status quo in Iowa.”

