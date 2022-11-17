Judge dismisses four charges against alleged serial robber

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve promised to keep you updated on the string of robberies across Siouxland, and we’ve learned new information about the suspect’s criminal case. That suspect is Kevon Spratt.

He faced 11 initial charges, but as KTIV News 4 found, some of those charges have already been dismissed. According to court documents, Judge John Nelson dismissed three counts of being a felon with a firearm and one count of kidnapping.

The judge wrote that the kidnapping charge couldn’t stand at this stage because it was missing an “essential element.” He also wrote that police failed to include necessary information in their affidavit to determine if Spratt is in fact a felon.

Here’s Sioux City Police Sergeant Thomas Gill describing the alleged kidnapping in Salix, Iowa when we interviewed him earlier this week. Keep in mind, authorities say this all happened while the suspect was trying to rob the local bank.

“She saw him around earlier in the day. But I don’t know as far as the details of her (situation). I know that he got her back inside of the bank. And I think she was able to at least press the silent alarm,” said SCPD Sgt. Gill.

Let’s dig a bit deeper into the court documents. Prosecutors allege Spratt threatened the bank clerk outside of the bank, but may not have forced her back inside. That could be the missing element the judge was referencing.

But prosecutors do allege that Spratt physically assaulted the clerk and threatened her with a gun before leaving her in the parking to go into the bank. Separately, we’ve learned Spratt allegedly threatened two employees, at gunpoint, at a Sioux City check cashing business, forcing them to put an unknown amount of cash into a garbage bag.

Spratt will next appear in court on November 28th. Seven of his 11 initial charges are still pending.

