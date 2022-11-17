New exhibit to be featured at Sioux City Art Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new exhibit opens Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Sioux City Art Center from Des Moines artist Larassa Kabel. Tonight from 5-7 p.m., a reception will be held with Kabel on hand to talk about her exhibit, “Larassa Kabel: Sojourn.”

Sojourn is her largest solo exhibit to date and features some of her most recent work. Her art uses various styles of drawing, painting, sculpture, performance, and photography to explore mortality, nature, connection, and community.

One piece in particular used various natural items like branches and wasp paper from wasp nests.

Kabel’s art has been featured nationally and in several private collections including the Figge Art Museum, the Des Moines Art Center, and the White House.

The exhibit will run through Feb. 12, 2023.

