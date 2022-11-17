Stanton County, NE teen arrested following disturbance with a knife

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STANTON CO., Neb. (KTIV) - A 13-year-old in Leigh, Nebraska was booked into the Madison Juvenile Detention Center following an early morning incident on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance call at a residence northwest of Leigh. The 911 call stated a 13-year-old was armed with a knife and threatening family members.

Upon arrival, deputies found an adult female and juvenile male that had been assaulted and threatened with a knife by the 13-year-old who had stated he was going to kill them.

The 13-year-old was located in a bedroom where deputies were able to secure the knife from him and take him into custody.

He was booked on charges of assault, disturbing the peace, terroristic threats, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

