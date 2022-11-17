Students reap their harvest at Leeds Elementary

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Third and fifth graders saw the benefit of their hard work this afternoon, as staff hosted a “garden party” filled with veggies they grew.

Students also learned about using technology to grow food outside of traditional planting seasons. Using hydroponics, that is growing plants without soil, the school produced lettuce and other veggies.

Students finished off the “garden party” with a taste test.

“So there’s water and it goes into something to make the plants grow. And then its not real sun but it’s just light so it will be able to work,” said Braxton Bratvold, a third-grade student.

A teacher also read a story to the assembly about how difficult it can be to plant crops and then harvest and eat them.

