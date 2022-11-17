This week, Paws ‘N Claus is coming to town

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland families and their furry friends are dressing up for the howl-idays.

Wednesday night kicked off the Siouxland Humane Society’s annual “Paws ‘N Claus” Fundraiser.

Every year, families can schedule to get their photos taken with their pets, in front of a festive backdrop. The photos cost $35 dollars and can include a picture with Santa, or new this year, the Grinch.

The Ho-Chunk Centre, Suite 109, is where the photos are being taken this year.

If you don’t want to take a photo, items will be raffled off, gifts, treats, and shirts can be purchased.

All the funds from the event will go toward caring for the animals in the shelter.

“It goes straight to the Humane Society and the shelter. So there’s not a lot of grants and stuff available for animals and we don’t receive state federal or local funding,” said Missie Fischer. “A lot of people think we do but we don’t so this is how we operate private donations and fundraisers such as this.”

Paws N Claus continues every night this week, but limited time is available on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information, and to schedule a time slot, click here.

