UnityPoint Health offers new virtual care options for adults

Unity Point Clinic
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two new ways for patients to receive care anywhere and any day in Iowa, have been announced by UnityPoint Clinic.

According to a UnityPoint Health news release, adults in Iowa can spend less time waiting in-person for care through a new virtual care option, SmartExam, or by scheduling a Virtual Urgent Care visit. Both online care options are available in MyUnityPoint and work on any smartphone, tablet or computer.

“Virtual care and SmartExam are two convenient options for Iowans who want to access care from the comfort of their home,” said Dr. Patricia Newland, president and chief executive officer of UnityPoint Clinic. “We continue to experience high demand at our walk-in care clinics, which results in extended wait times. These two options can help get you feeling better faster. Not to mention, it costs a fraction of an emergency room visit.”

Through SmartExam, patients pay a flat $30 fee and receive a diagnosis and treatment options from a UnityPoint Health provider in less than an hour.

Patients answer questions about their symptoms through an online screening tool. Their responses are then sent to a UnityPoint Clinic provider who reviews the information, develops a treatment plan and shares that plan with the patient. If appropriate, the provider will send a prescription to the individual’s pharmacy of choice.

SmartExam is available in MyUnityPoint every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for individuals ages 18 and older in Iowa.

Virtual Urgent Care is another online care option available to adults located in Iowa through the MyUnityPoint app.

When using virtual urgent care, individuals will video chat with a UnityPoint Clinic provider and receive treatment options. If appropriate, the provider will send a prescription to the individual’s pharmacy of choice.

Virtual Urgent Care is available every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through MyUnityPoint. Insurance is accepted. Since individuals are meeting virtually with a provider, there still may be extended wait times.

All virtual care options can be made online.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Sioux City Community Schools
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Four children die in Mason City house fire
4 children die in Iowa house fire
Police on I-29
Large Police Presence on I-29
Brad Puetz, Sioux City Utilities Director addresses the warning from the EPA
Water contaminants found in Sioux City

Latest News

Beth Guzman, 44, of Dow City.
Iowa woman sentenced to 50 years in prison for death of boyfriend
Avera
HRSA grants Avera over $2.5 million to support healthcare workers
FILE: The red and black logo wall in the Spirit Lake School District Office in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
‘An unworkable solution’ - Spirit Lake, IA police chief responds to arming school staff members
A piece from the exhibit, "Larassa Kabel: Sojourn," is made from various natural materials.
New exhibit to be featured at Sioux City Art Center