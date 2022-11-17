UnityPoint Health offers new virtual care options for adults

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two new ways for patients to receive care anywhere and any day in Iowa, have been announced by UnityPoint Clinic.

According to a UnityPoint Health news release, adults in Iowa can spend less time waiting in-person for care through a new virtual care option, SmartExam, or by scheduling a Virtual Urgent Care visit. Both online care options are available in MyUnityPoint and work on any smartphone, tablet or computer.

“Virtual care and SmartExam are two convenient options for Iowans who want to access care from the comfort of their home,” said Dr. Patricia Newland, president and chief executive officer of UnityPoint Clinic. “We continue to experience high demand at our walk-in care clinics, which results in extended wait times. These two options can help get you feeling better faster. Not to mention, it costs a fraction of an emergency room visit.”

Through SmartExam, patients pay a flat $30 fee and receive a diagnosis and treatment options from a UnityPoint Health provider in less than an hour.

Patients answer questions about their symptoms through an online screening tool. Their responses are then sent to a UnityPoint Clinic provider who reviews the information, develops a treatment plan and shares that plan with the patient. If appropriate, the provider will send a prescription to the individual’s pharmacy of choice.

SmartExam is available in MyUnityPoint every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for individuals ages 18 and older in Iowa.

Virtual Urgent Care is another online care option available to adults located in Iowa through the MyUnityPoint app.

When using virtual urgent care, individuals will video chat with a UnityPoint Clinic provider and receive treatment options. If appropriate, the provider will send a prescription to the individual’s pharmacy of choice.

Virtual Urgent Care is available every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through MyUnityPoint. Insurance is accepted. Since individuals are meeting virtually with a provider, there still may be extended wait times.

All virtual care options can be made online.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.