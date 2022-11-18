‘Coffee & Purrs’ to open coffee shop in December, cat cafe in January

By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More information has been released on when “Coffee & Purrs’ will be opening its doors.

According to the business’s Facebook page, the coffee shop part will open on Dec. 3. They’ll be open starting at 7 a.m. and will be open until 3 p.m. that day.

The cat cafe part of the business will open in January.

The “Coffee & Purrs” will be located at the old Subway on the corner of 5th and Nebraska. The concept for the store came from 19-year-old Megan Thompson, who went to cat cafes in the U.S. The cats will be from the Siouxland Humane Society, and Thompson hopes this cafe will help get them adopted.

