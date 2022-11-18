A cold windy day in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland! This morning we are seeing partly cloudy skies and temperatures sitting in the single digits and teens this morning. Our wind out of the northwest up to 20 miles per hour is making our feels like temperatures below zero all across Siouxland.

A very cold start to our Friday and unfortunately, we won’t be warming up that much today even with the chance of sunshine this afternoon so dress warm today. Highs will be in the low 20s today, but our wind will be out of the northwest up to 25 to 30 miles per hour. This means feels like temperatures will be in the single digits all day. This is one of the coldest days of the season so far!

Tonight, will also be cold with lows in the 20s and teens with feel like temperatures in the low teens. That is once again thanks to our wind out of the west southwest up to 30 miles per hour. Skies tonight will start out mostly clear, but clouds will return tonight so for the most part dealing with partly cloudy skies.

The rest of the weekend will be cold, but Sunday we start our much-needed warmup.

I’ll have all the details coming up in my full weather on News 4 Today!

