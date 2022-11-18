Elk Point-Jefferson upsets top seed to advance to semis, Dakota Valley wraps up season in quarterfinals
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
VB
EP-Jefferson 3 Wagner 1 F
SF Christian 3 Dakota Valley 0 F
FB
WACO Wayland 16 Remsen St. Marys 38 F
CMBB
Nebraska 50 Saint Johns 70 F
NHL
Philadelphia 1 Boston 4 F
Colorado 3 Carolina 2 F/OT
Montreal 4 Columbus 6 F
Dallas 6 Florida 4 F
Calgary 1 Tampa Bay 4 F
NJD 3 Toronto 2 F/OT
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.