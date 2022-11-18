Emergency alerts available to be sent to cell phones

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City residents are encouraged to sign up to receive emergency alerts, through a community alert system.

CodeRED provides city staff the ability to quickly deliver messages to individuals in targeted areas or the entire city via text, e-mail or phone.

According to Anne Westra, communications and public engagement specialist with the City of Sioux City, the CodeRED platform has been in place since January 2020.

Its primary use was to send emergency alerts relating to snow emergencies, boil water, and water main breaks. An option to receive updates regarding public transit delays and garbage and recycling delays is also available.

Residents can text “AlertSiouxCity” to 99411 to receive a direct link to Sioux City’s Community Notification Enrollment page. Residents may sign up to receive notifications to their e-mail or home phone by visiting www.sioux-city.org/alerts. Required information includes first and last name, street address (no P.O. boxes), city, state, zip code and primary phone number.

