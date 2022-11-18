A few flurries to start the weekend with a bit of warming after a cold Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Cold air has taken over the region the last few days and Friday was the coldest of any of them with highs only getting into the mid 20s for most of us with a cold westerly wind making it feel even colder than that.

We’ll see increasing clouds on Friday night with some flurries possibly developing with lows in the mid teens.

Some flurries will continue into Saturday morning although clearing will be taking place by the afternoon with highs staying chilly in the low 20s with a northwesterly wind at 15 to 30 miles per hour.

The latter half of the weekend will start feeling a bit better as highs finally get back into the low to mid 40s under a mostly sunny sky and it won’t be as windy.

We may see highs settle back a bit on Monday to near 40 degrees with plenty of sunshine still expected.

Will it be the warmth or the chill that wins out next week?

