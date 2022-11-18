The Gospel Mission gearing up to feed hundreds on Thanksgiving.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and for the less fortunate, there are places to go for a warm meal, and good company on the holiday.

The Gospel Mission, in Sioux City, is one of many organizations feeding the hungry this holiday.

In 2021, Sioux City’s Gospel Mission served more than 78,000 meals.

This year the Gospel Mission is continuing to help feed the hungry.

On Thanksgiving, the Gospel Mission will host two meals. The first will be served at noon. The second will be at 5 p.m.

The year 2022 brought a greater need for the Gospel Mission’s meals. So, organizers expected they’ll serve as many as 600 people.

Serving the needs of the less fortunate wouldn’t be possible without community support.

“You know, we don’t accept any government money at all. It’s all donations from people in the community, and we are truly fortunate that we live in a community that people care about those in need. And there is an increasing need this year, we’ve seen that increase big time,” said Paul Mahaffie, the executive director for The Gospel Mission.

Donations help the Gospel Mission in several ways-- from housing the homeless, to providing clothes as the weather turns colder. No matter what the need, the Gospel Mission’s goal is to make the holidays a little brighter for those in need.

“We try to do it a little bit special, instead of a buffet line, we have volunteers again that come from the community and we serve them family style at the tables. and we’re going to have ham and we’re going to have Turkey both smoked by a guy that’s going to come in and smoke them that day,” said Mahaffie.

It’s all in an effort to let the people know that other people care about them.

