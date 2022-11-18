Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to supporters during a Republican Party of Iowa election night...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to supporters during a Republican Party of Iowa election night rally, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has been elected to lead the Republican Governors Association as she increases her national political profile days after she easily won a second term as governor.

Reynolds’ election Wednesday as chairwoman of the group will put her in charge of raising money in 2023 for the Republican governors’ largest fundraising organization. Governor races next year include Kentucky and Louisiana, now held by Democrats, and Mississippi.

Reynolds served as vice-chair of the association in 2022, and her new role will give her a larger national presence.

