Iowa’s West Coast Initiative holds ‘Business for Breakfast’ event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning, the Sioux City Economic Development Department hosted a “Business for Breakfast” event at the Sioux City Convention Center.

The event, sponsored by Iowa’s West Coast Initiative, had various community leaders, business owners and city officials in attendance.

The keynote speaker was Joe Thornton, the President of Scooters coffee. He has also been in roles with Blockbuster, Starbucks, Jamba Juice in his career. Thornton reflected on his business life and the impact of taking time off, which allowed him to spend time with mother when she became ill.

“We often spend more time on the career side than the personal side and I know in reflection I probably would not have been there that much with her and spent that time life reveals things when you need them and to take that time off is really important.” Said Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee.

Thornton has written two self-published books about business leadership, “The Hostility of Change” and the “Power of Or”

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.