Remsen St. Mary’s downs WACO 38-16 to win third 8-Man State Championship

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) - When it comes to 8-Man football, Remsen St. Mary’s has set themselves apart as a leader each season.

The Hawks are playing for their third state championship in program history. It’s been a redemption season after finishing as runner ups last season, and now all that stood in front of them was undefeated WACO.

The Hawks strike first as Brenden Fisch punches it in from one yard out for the touchdown giving Remsen St. Mary’s a 6-0 lead.

WACO’s Issac Oswald takes the snap but Kadden Groepper forces the fumble and its scooped up by Jaxon Bunkers for the score making it 12-0 Hawks.

This game had everything from blocked punts, loose balls recovered by the Hawks, and a lights out performance from senior running back Brenden Fisch.

Fisch did it all for the Hawks finishing with five total touchdowns. He rushed for 134 yards scoring four touchdowns on the ground, and had one receiving touchdown. Fisch becomes just the third player in state history to score five touchdowns in the 8-Man championship game.

The Hawks finished in victory formation with all seniors out on the field to be crowned the 2022 8-Man State Champions finishing the season undefeated at 13-0. Final score 38-16.

“It’s the best feeling, I mean these guys are all my brothers. I’ve been playing with all of them since second grade. We all grew up together, we’re all best friends off the field, on the field we’re best friends, I mean we all get along so well. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” said Cael Ortmann, Remsen St. Mary’s senior quarterback.

“I just don’t even have any words for it. I mean last year, that loss, it hurt. But this, there’s no better feeling than it,” said Brenden Fisch, Remsen St. Mary’s senior running back.

The Hawks seniors never lost during the regular season, and are two-time state champions.

Iowa's 2022 8-Man State Champions: The Remsen St. Mary's Hawks (KTIV)

