Sioux City man donates winter coats to local school, non-profit

Sioux City man donates coast to local schools, non-profit(KTIV)
By Matt Breen
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man continues his winter coat drive for Siouxland children.

Chuck Swaggerty dropped off 25 coats to Sioux City’s Loess Hills Elementary School on Friday. He also dropped off 15 coats to Sioux City’s Crittenton Center.

So far this year he’s donated 265 coats to local schools and organizations. He wants to collect at least 500 coats.

Swaggerty is looking for anyone willing to donate money, or a new winter coat, so he can reach his goal. If you’re interested, you can bring a coat or a cash donation to his business, Whistle Stop Antiques, at 506 Nebraska St. in downtown Sioux City. He’s also accepting donations to his Venmo account.

