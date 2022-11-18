Sioux City Schools applauded as top in the state for AP opportunities

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - All three Sioux City Community School District high schools have been recognized by the University of Iowa’s Acceleration Institute, a unit in the Belin-Blank Center, among the top schools in Iowa for providing Advanced Placement (AP) opportunities to students.

The Iowa AP Index recognizes the top 50 Iowa accredited public and nonpublic high schools for making AP courses available.

The district’s three high schools were the only ones in Siouxland to be recognized in the Iowa AP Index.

West High School topped the district’s high schools with an average of 1.09 AP courses taken per student, followed by East High School with 0.99 courses per student and North High with 0.94 courses per student. The state AP average was 0.55.

