Siouxland squads duke it out in all girls MRAC wrestling tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With girls wrestling becoming a sanctioned high school sport in the state of Iowa, girls across the state jumped at the opportunity and hit the mats.

Sioux City North was lucky enough to play host to the first all-girls MRAC wrestling tournament, Sioux City North, East, and West all participated as well as Sgt. Bluff-Luton, Le Mars, and Council Bluffs.

