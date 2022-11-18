Siouxland squads duke it out in all girls MRAC wrestling tournament

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With girls wrestling becoming a sanctioned high school sport in the state of Iowa, girls across the state jumped at the opportunity and hit the mats.

Sioux City North was lucky enough to play host to the first all-girls MRAC wrestling tournament, Sioux City North, East, and West all participated as well as Sgt. Bluff-Luton, Le Mars, and Council Bluffs.

