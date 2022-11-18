Snowfall on the hill at Cone Park brings anticipation for tubing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -There aren’t many clouds in the sky today, but the snow has been falling at Cone Park in Sioux City.

Parks and rec leaders say tubing down the hill at Cone Park is a Siouxland tradition for many.

With snow accumulating on the hill, the feeling of winter is in the air.

The process of making snow and getting it on the hill is at the whim of weather conditions.

Opening day for the public to come and enjoy some tubing has not yet been set.

“We’re completely weather dependent so if it stays cold like this, we’re going to be making snow, next week it looks to get warmer so it’ll be night by night but we’re going to keep putting snow on the hill every night that we can. All leading up to as soon as we can get open and open the doors to the public to get tubing, people will come out so we are really trying to push it open as quick as we can,” said John Byrnes, the Recreation Superintendent.

Those anticipating the tubing season will want to keep a close eye on the park’s website for the latest updates.

