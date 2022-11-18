Snowfall on the hill at Cone Park brings anticipation for tubing

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -There aren’t many clouds in the sky today, but the snow has been falling at Cone Park in Sioux City.

Parks and rec leaders say tubing down the hill at Cone Park is a Siouxland tradition for many.

With snow accumulating on the hill, the feeling of winter is in the air.

The process of making snow and getting it on the hill is at the whim of weather conditions.

Opening day for the public to come and enjoy some tubing has not yet been set.

“We’re completely weather dependent so if it stays cold like this, we’re going to be making snow, next week it looks to get warmer so it’ll be night by night but we’re going to keep putting snow on the hill every night that we can. All leading up to as soon as we can get open and open the doors to the public to get tubing, people will come out so we are really trying to push it open as quick as we can,” said John Byrnes, the Recreation Superintendent.

Those anticipating the tubing season will want to keep a close eye on the park’s website for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Sioux City Community Schools
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Four children die in Mason City house fire
4 children die in Iowa house fire
Beth Guzman, 44, of Dow City.
Iowa woman sentenced to 50 years in prison for death of boyfriend
A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.
Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin

Latest News

Scooter's President Joe Thornton speaks at Business for Breakfast event
Iowa’s West Coast Initiative holds ‘Business for Breakfast’ event
Snow at Cone Park in Sioux City
The Gospel Mission is gearing up to sever hundreds of people on Thanksgiving
The Gospel Mission gearing up to feed hundreds on Thanksgiving.
Coffee & Purrs to open up in downtown Sioux City and provide cats and coffee
‘Coffee & Purrs’ to open coffee shop in December, cat cafe in January