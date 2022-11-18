‘Sojourn’ art gallery officially opens at Sioux City Art Center, Thursday

Entrance to Larassa Kabel gallery, 'Sojourn'.
Entrance to Larassa Kabel gallery, 'Sojourn'.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An Iowa artist’s work is officially on display here in Sioux City.

The artist, Larassa Kabel, is an Iowa State graduate, whose studio is located in Des Moines. On Thursday, the public was able to gather together to see the gallery and meet the artist.

The gallery, named “Sojourn”, contains various different pieces and mediums, some standing 9 feet tall.

The work to prepare this exhibition has been 8 months in the making. The meaning behind her artwork, however, has been a life-long exploration.

“And this work is over several years of exploring what for me is the central question of being a person,” said Kabel. “Which is how do you love life, love the people in your life, fall in love with the world knowing that eventually everything changes and ends. And so that tension of being open-hearted, knowing your heart is going to be broken is one of the things I keep coming back to over and over and over again.”

Her exhibit will be on display at the art center until February.

