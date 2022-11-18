Sound upgrade coming for Tyson Events Center

The Tyson Events Center will have a 20-year old audio system replaced.
The Tyson Events Center will have a 20-year old audio system replaced.
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A much-needed, up-to-date sound system is coming to the Tyson Events Center.

The Sioux City Council approved a project totaling more than $570,000. The change is expected to provide a much-needed renovation to the venue.

The current sound system has been in place since the doors of the building were open and arena leaders say the current sound system has dead spots and the update will provide more energy to the gameday and event atmosphere.

“The ambiance in here, it’s completely going to change. It’ll totally change. We have zone controls, we have floor coverage, we have territory coverages, we’ll be able to tie into the house sound a lot better,” said Tyson Events Center GM Tim Savona. “Anything from a graduation, to a dub web event to a hockey game to a football game, It’s literally going to be night and day.”

The new sound system is ordered and the hope is that it will arrive by early summer. The Tyson Events Center also will be transitioning to the more modern point-of-sale systems in the concession stands, to streamline the process.

