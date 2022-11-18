Trash and recycling Thanksgiving schedule announced

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Due to the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 24, garbage, yard waste, and recycling collection will be delayed by one day in Sioux City.

Thursday’s regularly scheduled route will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 25 and Friday’s regularly scheduled route will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Residents are asked to place all garbage totes at the curb by 4 a.m. on their scheduled collection day. Trucks collecting the mixed garbage and yard waste will only make one pass through neighborhoods. The recyclable materials will continue to be collected in a separate truck.

Westra also noted the Citizen’s Convenience Center located on 28th Street will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24.

In South Sioux City, Nebraska, garbage, yard waste, and recycling collection will be altered with garbage being picked up Friday, Nov. 25. Friday’s pickup will be done on Saturday, Nov. 26.

