Women of the White Buffalo film part of Native American Heritage Month

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The award-winning film, Women of the White Buffalo, will be showing on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux City.

The film will be shown at 4 p.m., with the doors opening at 3:30 p.m. followed by a Q&A at 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City native, SunRose IronShell, is one of the movie’s presenters and will participate in the Q&A.

The film, directed by Deborah Anderson, won the Best Documentary at the 2019 Red Nation International Film Festival, and the Best Director for a Feature Documentary at the 2019 Los Angeles Independent Film Festival.

“Women of the White Buffalo captures the modern-day Native women telling their stories of loss, suicide, murder, and epidemic meth addiction amongst their community mirrored by their deep ancestorial roots, traditional ceremony, prayer, and hope,” stated Anderson.

The film is part of the 20th annual Memorial March to Honor Our Lost Children event. The March will start at the War Eagle Monument at 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, and conclude downtown at 11:30 a.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center.

The goal of the march is to raise awareness and ultimately reunite displaced Native American children with their home tribes and families.

