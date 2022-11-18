Women of the White Buffalo film part of Native American Heritage Month

A showing of the award-winning documentary, Women of the White Buffalo, will be held on Sunday,...
A showing of the award-winning documentary, Women of the White Buffalo, will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Sioux City Orpheum.(Women of the White Buffalo)
By Amy Buster
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The award-winning film, Women of the White Buffalo, will be showing on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux City.

The film will be shown at 4 p.m., with the doors opening at 3:30 p.m. followed by a Q&A at 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City native, SunRose IronShell, is one of the movie’s presenters and will participate in the Q&A.

The film, directed by Deborah Anderson, won the Best Documentary at the 2019 Red Nation International Film Festival, and the Best Director for a Feature Documentary at the 2019 Los Angeles Independent Film Festival.

“Women of the White Buffalo captures the modern-day Native women telling their stories of loss, suicide, murder, and epidemic meth addiction amongst their community mirrored by their deep ancestorial roots, traditional ceremony, prayer, and hope,” stated Anderson.

The film is part of the 20th annual Memorial March to Honor Our Lost Children event. The March will start at the War Eagle Monument at 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, and conclude downtown at 11:30 a.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center.

The goal of the march is to raise awareness and ultimately reunite displaced Native American children with their home tribes and families.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Sioux City Community Schools
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Four children die in Mason City house fire
4 children die in Iowa house fire
Beth Guzman, 44, of Dow City.
Iowa woman sentenced to 50 years in prison for death of boyfriend
A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.
Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin

Latest News

Scooter's President Joe Thornton speaks at Business for Breakfast event
Iowa’s West Coast Initiative holds ‘Business for Breakfast’ event
Snow at Cone Park in Sioux City
The Gospel Mission is gearing up to sever hundreds of people on Thanksgiving
The Gospel Mission gearing up to feed hundreds on Thanksgiving.
Snowfall at Cone Park brings anticipation for seasonal tubing
Snowfall on the hill at Cone Park brings anticipation for tubing
Coffee & Purrs to open up in downtown Sioux City and provide cats and coffee
‘Coffee & Purrs’ to open coffee shop in December, cat cafe in January