Abu Bekr Shriners kick off their week long ‘Parade of Trees’ fundraiser, Saturday

All the trees are fully decorated with a variety of gifts surrounding them.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The ‘Parade of Trees’, Abu Bekr Shriners new event this year, kicks off Saturday.

While there, families can see the decorated trees and buy one-dollar tickets for a chance to win a tree.

All the trees are fully decorated with many gifts surrounding them. There are trees for all ages, some of which include toys, games, candy, furniture, food, outdoor equipment, tools, and even lottery tickets.

Santa also will be at the event for the children.

All proceeds will go to the Abu Bekr Shriners.

“Last year when I was at another event just like this, watching the families and watching the kids. The kids ooing and ahhing and trying to make that decision of where, they maybe had 20, tickets, where do I want to put my 5 tickets, where do I want to put my 5 tickets,” said Patrick Jensen, the director of ‘Parade of Trees’. “And so here you can create a whole day full of memories for a very little amount of money.”

The event starts Saturday the 19th and goes until Saturday the 28th, with Thanksgiving day off.

The event is at their Masonic Temple on Nebraska Street.

At the end of the week-long event, one ticket will be drawn from each tree and the lucky person or family will win the tree and the items that come with it.

For more information about the event, or about the Abu Beker Shriners, click here.

