Annual fundraiser, ‘Red Shoe Shindig’, raises money for the Ronald McDonald House Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday, supporters dressed up in red to help raise money for children and their families.

The Ronald McDonald House in Sioux City provides a place for families to stay while their children receive medical care.

The ‘Red Shoe Shindig’ fundraiser is a chance for people to attend and raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. A silent auction was followed by dinner and a live auction.

KTIV’s Matt Breen was the emcee for the evening.

Their goal at Friday’s event was $100,000.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.