A bit warmer for the weekend and week ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been quite chilly for the past week, but lucky for us we do have a bit of a break from the colder temperatures for a bit this week.

After a few flurries this afternoon, we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies tonight and temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees.

Winds will pick up as we head into tomorrow between 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. It will feel a bit nicer tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s and plenty of sunshine.

Tomorrow night we’ll cool down to around 20 degrees with mostly clear skies overhead.

We’ll start the work week off on Monday with highs around 40 and sunny skies. Winds will be a lot calmer blowing out of the north around 5 mph.

Monday night we’ll see lows drop into the lower 20s.

It will be another beautiful and sunny day on Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday night’s lows will sit comfortably in the lower 20s.

How are things looking for the Thanksgiving holiday?

