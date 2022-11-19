A bit warmer for the weekend and week ahead

Forecast Highs Tomorrow
Forecast Highs Tomorrow(KTIV)
By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been quite chilly for the past week, but lucky for us we do have a bit of a break from the colder temperatures for a bit this week.

After a few flurries this afternoon, we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies tonight and temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees.

Winds will pick up as we head into tomorrow between 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. It will feel a bit nicer tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s and plenty of sunshine.

Tomorrow night we’ll cool down to around 20 degrees with mostly clear skies overhead.

We’ll start the work week off on Monday with highs around 40 and sunny skies. Winds will be a lot calmer blowing out of the north around 5 mph.

Monday night we’ll see lows drop into the lower 20s.

It will be another beautiful and sunny day on Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday night’s lows will sit comfortably in the lower 20s.

How are things looking for the Thanksgiving holiday?

I’ll have your full forecast tonight on News 4 at 6 & 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Lottery officials say Joni Thompson won a $1M Powerball prize while playing the...
Beginner’s luck: Woman wins $1M Powerball prize first time playing lottery
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Sgt. Bluff, IA business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
Update: Nebraska woman killed in South Dakota crash
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing multiple stores nationwide starting in December.
Sally Beauty Supply to close about 350 stores starting in December

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Chilly Weekend
Future Track
A few flurries to start the weekend with a bit of warming after a cold Saturday
Future Track
A few flurries to start the weekend with a bit of warming after a cold Saturday
A cold windy day in Siouxland
A cold windy day in Siouxland