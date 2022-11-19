Central Lyon-George Little Rock wins 2nd state championship in slugfest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The undefeated Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Lions have made it to the 2A state championship game for the second time in three years. It’s a battle of two undefeated teams, but the Lions are ready to utilize all their weapons on the field to give it their all.

The Lions finished as 2A runner ups in the 2020 Championship game and have been determined to flip the switch. The #2 Lions take on #1 Williamsburg, but this team always believed they could get the job done.

They would have to show mental toughness as this one was a battle with both defenses strong as a brick. Zach Lutmer trying to break through here, but he’s lifted off the ground by Derek Weisskopf on the stop.

To the second, Lutmer scrambles and finds Josh Elbert and for the first time of the entire first half a team makes their way into the red zone.

That would lead to a Matthew Dieren field goal from 22 yards out that is good to end the first half as the Lions lead 3-0.

The Lions come out swinging in the third as Zach Lutmer lets one loose down field going 30 yards to his guy Reece Vander Zee. The first touchdown of the game as the Lions extend their lead 10-0.

But Williamsburg responds as Carson Huedephol heaves one into the air deep down field for a 34-yard pass to Rayce Heitman who makes the catch for the touchdown making it 10-6.

But the defense prevails as Josh Elbert makes the final stop of the game and that is the game. Central Lyon George Little rock wins the defensive battle to be back on top, their first state title since 2006 as they take down Williamsburg by a final score of 10-6.

“You know the whole week, our coaches and everyone on the team texted each other, ‘We will win.’ I think that’s the biggest thing. Going into the game thinking you’re going to win, and knowing you’re going to win,” said Zach Lutmer.

“Our guys never stepped back. They prevailed. They just put their foot in the ground. They believed in each other. And then they just kept moving forward, and I tell you what, probably some of the toughest guys,” said Curtis Eben, head coach.

The Lions finish their undefeated season at 13-0 as the 2022 Iowa Class 2A State Champions, something they all manifested would happen, and now they can successfully call themselves champions.

