Chilly Weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our cold air mass remains in place. Overnight lows drop into the teens tonight and single digits to start our Sunday. Scattered snow showers and flurries will wane by Sunday, but still expect to see some flying to start the weekend from time to time. Thanksgiving week, overall, in Iowa, will be warmer. Shower chance moves in Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Have a great night and a safe weekend!

