Chilly Weekend

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our cold air mass remains in place. Overnight lows drop into the teens tonight and single digits to start our Sunday. Scattered snow showers and flurries will wane by Sunday, but still expect to see some flying to start the weekend from time to time. Thanksgiving week, overall, in Iowa, will be warmer. Shower chance moves in Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Have a great night and a safe weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Sioux City Community Schools
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Four children die in Mason City house fire
4 children die in Iowa house fire
Beth Guzman, 44, of Dow City.
Iowa woman sentenced to 50 years in prison for death of boyfriend
A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.
Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin

Latest News

Future Track
A few flurries to start the weekend with a bit of warming after a cold Saturday
Future Track
A few flurries to start the weekend with a bit of warming after a cold Saturday
A cold windy day in Siouxland
A cold windy day in Siouxland
We've got more cold temperatures and strong winds ahead!
Nick Forecast 11/17