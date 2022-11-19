Elk Point-Jefferson ends Cinderella run in semifinals

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Elk point Jefferson became the Cinderella story of South Dakota volleyball, after defeating top seeded Wagner in the first round the Huskies were matched up with Sioux Falls Christian for a spot in the title game. Despite a valiant effort from the Huskies, Sioux Falls Christian was just a little too much taking down the huskies in 3 sets, 25-17, 25-7, 25-15.

