Many Sioux City road construction projects wrapping up for winter

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As we head closer and closer to winter, a handful of road projects across Sioux City are preparing to wrap up construction.

Construction has been taking place for months on Lewis Boulevard, both to improve the roadway but to also replace a city water main.

Members at Sioux City Public works are hopeful the new water main will be installed by mid-December. Although the Iowa DOT will likely need to continue their resurfacing project next spring, they’ll also be wrapping up for the season in the next few weeks. As a result, roadways will be much more clear for drivers throughout the winter.

”We’re expecting that to be cleaned up after this water main’s done in that area, for the water main,” said Gordon Phair, City Engineer for Sioux City. “As for the DOT, they’ll probably finish up what they’re going to do this winter in the next few weeks, and then close it down for the winter.”

Additionally, construction has been taking place most recently on the corners of Glen Oaks Blvd, where MetroNet is currently working on a city-wide fiber optics installation project.

While the construction on Glean Oaks may wrap up soon, MetroNet will be working on the project across Sioux City for the foreseeable future.

“Well, it’s a 2-year project,” said Phair. “They’re going throughout the whole city installing fiber optics. So they jump from place to place.”

While that project may be ongoing, two others are also preparing to wrap up within the next few weeks.

The bridge on Dace Ave. is expected to be re-decked and open by mid-December.

Also, 28th St, which was extended for the new law enforcement center and connects Lewis and Outer Drive, should be open by the middle of next week.

