Nebraska woman killed in South Dakota crash

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KTIV)–  A Lincoln, NE woman has been identified as the person who died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety news release.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.

Kelley Rodriquez, 40, was the driver of the Equinox. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

James Vaniperen of Davis, S.D., 39, was the truck driver. He sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Brookings hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

