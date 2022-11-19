Sioux City high schools recognized among top in state for (AP) advanced placement opportunities

Sioux City high schools honored for AP opportunities
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) All three Sioux City Community School District high schools have been recognized by the University of Iowa’s Acceleration Institute, a unit in the Belin-Blank Center, among the top schools in Iowa for providing Advanced Placement (AP) opportunities to students, according to a SCCSD news release.

The Iowa AP Index recognizes the top 50 Iowa accredited public and nonpublic high schools for making AP courses available. The District’s three high schools were the only ones in Siouxland to be recognized in the Iowa AP Index.

West High School topped the District’s high schools with an average of 1.09 AP courses taken per student, followed by East High School with 0.99 courses per student and North High with 0.94 courses per student. The state AP average was 0.55.

AP is an important indicator of available challenges for high school students and critical to student success. This is the first time the Iowa AP Index has been released since the start of the pandemic.

