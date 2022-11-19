South Dakota House Republicans select moderates to lead caucus

Hugh Bartels was elected by members of the Republican House caucus to be the next South Dakota Speaker of the House.
From left to right facing camera, Reps. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown), Will Mortenson (R-Pierre),...
From left to right facing camera, Reps. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown), Will Mortenson (R-Pierre), and Taylor Rehfeldt (R-Sioux Falls), earned three of the top leadership positions in the South Dakota State House ahead of the 2023 state legislative session.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - State Rep. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown) will be the first Speaker of the House in South Dakota history to not ascend to the post from the Speaker Pro Tempore spot.

That comes after a majority of members in the Republican House caucus picked Bartels from a field of three. State Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) and Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids), the current Speaker Pro Temp., also ran.

The Speaker Pro Temp. spot will be occupied by Rep. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton), who ran unopposed.

The races for Majority Leader and Assistant Majority Leader also saw more moderate Republicans defeat hardline conservatives. Rep. Will Mortenson (R-Pierre) managed to defeat Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish) and Rebecca Reimer (R-Oacoma) for that position. Taylor Rehfeldt (R-Sioux Falls) bested Randy Gross (R-Dell Rapids) for the Assistant Majority Leader position.

Members of the South Dakota State Senate, along with the Democrats in the House, elected their leadership last weekend.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Lottery officials say Joni Thompson won a $1M Powerball prize while playing the...
Beginner’s luck: Woman wins $1M Powerball prize first time playing lottery
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Sgt. Bluff, IA business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing multiple stores nationwide starting in December.
Sally Beauty Supply to close about 350 stores starting in December
South Sioux City Community Schools
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave

Latest News

A line wrapped around a health clinic during a Lincoln rental assistance event.
Hundreds wait in the cold seeking rental assistance
WEST SIOUX TITLE GAME
Abu Bekr Shriners kick off their week long ‘Parade of Trees’ fundraiser, Saturday
Annual fundraiser, ‘Red Shoe Shindig’, raises money for the Ronald McDonald House Friday