Urban Native Center gives celebrates Native American Heritage Month with Fall Feast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - November is Native American Heritage Month, and the Urban Native Center in Sioux City is celebrating with their annual Fall Feast.

The center began the tradition around 5 years ago, giving out 78 meals. Last year, they gave out 143, and they’re expecting to hand out over 150 this year.

Each box contains a classic thanksgiving meal, with foods such as turkey, ham, corn, green bean casserole and Native American fried bread. Additionally, all the meals are completely free.

”Well, it’s always important to give back to your community, and this is just one way,” said Val Uken, Project Director for Urban Indian Connections. “We also partner up with other community agencies, and we provide bags for self-care. Socks, toothbrush, hand sanitizer, things like that. They come in, they get a meal, and they get to leave with something for themselves.”

Along with the food and personal care items, visitors also could receive a free HIV test from the Siouxland Community Health Center.

The Urban Native Center has a number of other activities planned to celebrate Native American Heritage Month in the coming days. Up next is a showing of the documentary ‘Women Of The White Buffalo,’ at the Orpheum theater on Sunday, November 20th. Doors open at 3 PM.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.