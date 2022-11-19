West Sioux’s tourney run ends in title game

West Sioux poses after their runner up finish at the UNI-Dome.
(KTIV)
By Jayson Moeller and Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The West Sioux Falcons got exactly what they wanted, another chance at a 1A state title against the team who took them down last season. A rematch that would set up a tough fight.

The #2 Falcons took on #1 Van Meter for the second time in the Class 1A state championship. The Falcons were hoping to get back on top after last winning in 2018.

But the Bulldogs would pick up right where they left off striking first as Ben Gilliland slings one deep to Carter Durflinger for the 18-yard touchdown. To give Van Meter a 7-0 lead. In the second, Gilliland called his own number punching it in from 5 yards out, for another touchdown extending the lead to 14-0.

As the third winded down, West Sioux found their way to the endzone as Carter Bultman floated one over the middle to Mason Coppock for a 2-yard touchdown and its 21-7.

Wiggins trying to keep the drive alive in the 4th, but it’s intercepted by John Braun who takes it all the way in, 43 yards for the pick six. Van Meter would become back-to-back state champs, final score 35-7.

“I told the kids, I’m just incredibly proud of them. They played their butts off and like I told them, the harder you work for it, the more time you put in, the more effort you put in, the more it’s going to sting if you get beat. And that’s why it hurts for them, and I know it does, but I know they’re going to be better humans and better people on the back end coming out of it,” said Ryan Schwiesow, head coach.

