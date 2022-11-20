An Iowa fire department issues safety reminders after seven recent fire deaths

Four children die in Mason City house fire
Four children die in Mason City house fire(KTTC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa State Fire Marshall recorded SEVEN fire fatalities during last week’s cold temperature, including four children who died in a Mason City house fire. 

GoFundMe for Mason City family

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind Iowans of some basic fire safety information concerning smoke alarms and portable heaters.

SMOKE ALARMS

· Install smoke alarms inside each bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement.

· Never paint smoke alarms. Paint, stickers, or other decorations could keep the alarms from working.

· Smoke alarms should be interconnected. When one sounds, they all sound.

· Replace the batteries in your smoke alarms annually.

· Replace all smoke alarms in your home every 10 years.

PORTABLE HEATERS

· Children and pets should not sit closer than three feet in front of a space heater.

· Always place space heaters on a solid, flat surface and at least three (3) feet away from any item that burns.

· Avoid placing heaters near curtains, tablecloths or other flapping fabrics.

· Always make sure your space heater has an automatic shut off switch, which forces the heater to shut-off as soon as it reaches a dangerously high heat level

· Inspect your space heater routinely for cracked or damaged cords and plugs.

· Never plug space heaters into extension cords or power strips; always plug directly into wall outlets.

If you or a member of your family have any questions concerning fire safety please reach out to your local fire department.

