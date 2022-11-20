Dating costs 40% more than it did 10 years ago, report says

Dating is tough and apparently more expensive than ever.
Dating is tough and apparently more expensive than ever.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Embracing the single life may be a bummer for romance, but it has big advantages for your wallet, as dating costs more than ever.

The Match “Singles in America” report out this week says daters are spending about 40% more trying to woo a mate compared to a decade ago.

That breaks down to about $130 every month.

Inflation is the main culprit, and the added cost isn’t just about swapping dinner and a movie to lunch and a matinee.

It has changed the criteria of those looking for partners. Sharing similar spending habits, being frugal, and financial stability are all becoming top tier needs, not just good looks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Nebraska woman killed in South Dakota crash
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Sgt. Bluff, IA business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
A North Dakota farmhand is grateful to be alive after being trapped in a grain bin.
‘Very thankful’: Man survives being trapped in grain bin
Police in New York are searching for a suspect after a caretaker found three women of one...
3 women found stabbed to death in their New York home
Central Lyon/George Little Rock poses after winning the Iowa class 2A state championship.
Central Lyon-George Little Rock wins 2nd state championship in slugfest

Latest News

Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
This photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows death row inmate Henry...
Tenn. inmate’s mutilation highlights prison mental care woes
A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Four children die in Mason City house fire
An Iowa fire department issues safety reminders after seven recent fire deaths