Drilling Pharmacy in Sioux City is utilizing new technology

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Drilling Pharmacy in Sioux City has been using a piece of technology to help visually impaired people

Scrip Talk was introduced to the pharmacy about a year ago.

The information for a patient’s prescription is put into a computer and transferred into a tag on the bottom of the bottle.

Patients are able to register on the Scrip Talk website and could get a reader or download an app that will read the tag for them.

The technology can help many patients avoid problems while taking their prescriptions.

“If people have more than one medication that they’re taking, so there’s a huge risk that patients might not be taking their medicine correctly if they’re visually impaired. This technology can prevent illness and hospitalizations,” said Bill Drilling, a pharmacist at Drilling Pharmacy.

This technology that Drilling Pharmacy has been utilizing is critical to helping those who can’t see well or need help to read print.

