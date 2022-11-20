Morningside utilizes a two-quarterback punch to help move on to NAIA quarterfinals

By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is officially the post season with the NAIA Football Championship Series starting off with first round matchups. It’s step one for the #1 Morningside Mustangs to reach their goal of getting back to the National Championship.

The No. 1 overall Mustangs are coming off a 35-18 victory over Arizona Christian in which Morningside put up 326 yards of total offense.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has released the qualifiers for the 2022 NAIA Football Championship Series and announced the pairings for the NAIA FCS Quarterfinal Round games, bringing Keiser University to Sioux City to play top-ranked Morningside for a noon kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Keiser University was the only team in the NAIA FCS First Round to upset a higher seed, defeating Bethel 27-17.

Morningside utilized a two-quarterback system on Saturday with Joe Dolincheck and Luke Johannsen out due to injury. The Mustangs went with a combination of sophomore quarterback Kale Bird, and sophomore Lennx Brown who is normally a wide receiver.

Arizona Christian made it a three-point game in the second half, but head coach Steve Ryan says his team always believed that they could win.

“I don’t think at any point they thought they weren’t going to win. You know, things just didn’t go well for us in the third quarter and they just kept playing. And that’s what important is you just got to flush what doesn’t go your way, and try to get things to go your way on the next play,” said Steve Ryan, Morningside football head coach.

Steve Ryan was also announced as the 2022 GPAC Coach of the Year on Saturday.

