Northwestern cruises past Dickinson State to advance on to NAIA quarterfinals

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The #3 Northwestern Red Raiders won their third-straight NAIA Football Championship Series First Round game Saturday afternoon with a 49-7 win over #17 Dickinson State University.

Aided by four-straight three-and-outs by the Red Raider defense, Northwestern was able to jump out to a fast 35-0 lead. Northwestern capitalized on each opportunity scoring touchdowns on their first five offensive possessions.

The Red Raiders advance to the Quarterfinals of the NAIA Football Championship Series for the third-straight year. Northwestern will host Marian University for the second-straight season in the Quarterfinals.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. at Northwestern College.

