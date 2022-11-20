One person was airlifted to the hospital after a head-on crash in Cass County, Iowa

Accident Investigation
Accident Investigation(WANF)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cass County, Iowa (KTIV) Three people were injured in a head-on collision about 30 minutes east of Council Bluffs in Cass County, Iowa, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash occurred Saturday around 1:30 P.M. at the intersection of 550th and Nishna Valley Road.

550th and Nishna Valley Road

The Iowa State Patrol said a Ford Ranger driven by 24-year-old Shane D. Dunkeson of Elliot, Iowa collided with a Chevy Silverado driven by 18-year-old Ty Wade Eblen of Cumberland, Iowa. Dunkeson was airlifted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center and we don’t his condition at this time. Eblen and 19-year-old Trinity N. Ericksen of Lewis, Iowa were also treated for injuries suffered in the accident at CCMH.

According to ISP, Dunkeson’s vehicle appears to have crossed the center line on a curve in the road but the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Nebraska woman killed in South Dakota crash
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Sgt. Bluff, IA business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
A North Dakota farmhand is grateful to be alive after being trapped in a grain bin.
‘Very thankful’: Man survives being trapped in grain bin
Police in New York are searching for a suspect after a caretaker found three women of one...
3 women found stabbed to death in their New York home
Central Lyon/George Little Rock poses after winning the Iowa class 2A state championship.
Central Lyon-George Little Rock wins 2nd state championship in slugfest

Latest News

Nebraska Game and Parks reminds hunters to be careful after two accidents in two days
Wayne State volleyball caps off season in the NCAA Central Region semi-finals
Wayne State vs. Minnesota State
Wayne State vs. Minnesota State
Northwestern vs. Dickinson State
Northwestern vs. Dickinson State