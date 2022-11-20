One person was airlifted to the hospital after a head-on crash in Cass County, Iowa

Cass County, Iowa (KTIV) Three people were injured in a head-on collision about 30 minutes east of Council Bluffs in Cass County, Iowa, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash occurred Saturday around 1:30 P.M. at the intersection of 550th and Nishna Valley Road.

The Iowa State Patrol said a Ford Ranger driven by 24-year-old Shane D. Dunkeson of Elliot, Iowa collided with a Chevy Silverado driven by 18-year-old Ty Wade Eblen of Cumberland, Iowa. Dunkeson was airlifted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center and we don’t his condition at this time. Eblen and 19-year-old Trinity N. Ericksen of Lewis, Iowa were also treated for injuries suffered in the accident at CCMH.

According to ISP, Dunkeson’s vehicle appears to have crossed the center line on a curve in the road but the accident remains under investigation.

