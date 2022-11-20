Siouxland Humane Society hosts an offsite adoption event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Humane Society was at the Southern Hills Mall today hosting an adoption event.

The event ran from 11 this afternoon unitl 2 p.m.

In the first hour of the adoption event a pure-bred German Sheppard named Lola was able to find her forever home.

In total there were 8 animals brought to the event, 2 dogs, 2 cats, and 2 sets of guinea pigs.

Dom Jungers, one of the event organizers is happy to help these animals find new homes.

“I like to see people interact with animals. everyone kind of interact with animals differently and you never really know who’s coming up can’t really judge a book based of its cover. I’ve seen so many tough dudes in leather jackets come up and jus melt like butter in front of some of these animals, and that’s really wholesome to see,” said Jungers.

The Siouxland Humane Society will host another adoption event next Saturday at PetSmart.

