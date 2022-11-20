A warm way to end the weekend and a gorgeous week ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After the cold temperatures and snow we were facing last week, it’s finally feeling nice outside today with highs in the 40s and even some of us in Siouxland getting into the 50s!

Tonight won’t be as chilly with lows in the lower 20s.

Tomorrow will be another beautiful day, not as warm, but still comfortable with highs in the lower 40s. It will be a sunny day with a soft breeze blowing out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night will be a little chillier with lows around 19.

Sunshine and warmth will stick around for a bit this week. On Tuesday, we will see highs in the mid 40s and sunny skies.

Tuesday night will be a clear night with lows around 20.

Wednesday is going to be another gorgeous day in Siouxland with highs in the mid to upper 40s with little to no clouds in the sky.

Thanksgiving will be another warm day with highs in the lower 40s, but we’ll see a few clouds return to the region, especially in the nighttime hours.

How long will this beautiful weather stick around? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 5 & 10.

