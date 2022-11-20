Wayne State volleyball caps off season in the NCAA Central Region semi-finals

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The Wayne State Wildcats opened the NCAA Division 2 Central Region Tournament with a sweep over #24 Harding, and looked to continue that momentum into the semifinals on Saturday night.

The semifinals brought the Wildcats a matchup with #7 St. Cloud State. The two faced each other in September where the Cats took the 3-0 Sweep.

Starting things off in set one, Taya Beller said not in my house with the hands up for a big block as the Wildcats keep cruising along.

Jordan McCormick gets down low for the dig that sets up Maggie Brahmer to tap it over down to the hardwood.

St. Cloud State kept this one close flipping points play after play. Former SBL star Kenzie Foley came up big for St. Cloud State hammering one down for a big kill.

But Wayne State responds as Kelsie Cada comes up with a big kill herself.

Set one went all the way to 30 points, but the Wildcats would end their incredible run falling three sets to one.

Wayne State ends the season at 30-3, winners of the NSIC regular season title for the first time in school history. It’s just the fourth time in school history that a Wildcat volleyball team has won 30 games in a season.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.